Hillary Clinton Turned Down a Spot on 'Dancing With The Stars'

Hillary Clinton won’t be heading to the dance floor anytime soon.

The 69-year-old politician and former presidential candidate reportedly turned down an offer to be on Dancing With The Stars.

According to Us Weekly, Hillary said no to the opportunity to show off her dancing skills.

It wasn’t the first time producers heard no this season, as they were also reportedly turned down by former first lady Michelle Obama and Ashlee Simpson.

Celebrities that are rumored to be joining the cast includes Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, Simone Biles, Mr. T and Nick Viall.

See the full list of rumored celebs joining the season now!