Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 8:08 pm

Hillary Clinton Turned Down a Spot on 'Dancing With The Stars'

Hillary Clinton won’t be heading to the dance floor anytime soon.

The 69-year-old politician and former presidential candidate reportedly turned down an offer to be on Dancing With The Stars.

According to Us Weekly, Hillary said no to the opportunity to show off her dancing skills.

It wasn’t the first time producers heard no this season, as they were also reportedly turned down by former first lady Michelle Obama and Ashlee Simpson.

Celebrities that are rumored to be joining the cast includes Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, Simone Biles, Mr. T and Nick Viall.

See the full list of rumored celebs joining the season now!
