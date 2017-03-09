Top Stories
Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 12:18 pm

Samuel L. Jackson Relives His Film Career with James Corden In 11 minutes - Watch Here!

If you’re a living human, you’ve probably seen one of Samuel L. Jackson‘s many films, from his work with Quentin Tarantino to Snakes On A Plane to his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While making an appearance on The Late Late Show on Wednesday (March 8) evening, the 68-year-old actor joined host James Corden as they relived his entire career in eleven minutes as part of the latest edition of Role Call.

Samuel and James quickly reenacted Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Shaft, Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Negotiator, Goodfellas, Coming To America, XXX, Unbreakable, Die Hard with A Vengeance, A Time To Kill, Do The Right Thing, The Incredibles, Jurassic Park, Deep Blue Sea, Star Wars: Episode I, II & III, Snakes On A Plane, Black Snake Moan, Coach Carter, Django Unchained, Soul Men and The Hateful Eight.

Even Samuel‘s latest film Kong: Skull Island got a moment. “I tell you what, this movie looks incredible, Sam, it really does. I can’t wait to see it,” James said. “Kong: Skull Island comes out in theaters everywhere this Friday, March 10.”


Samuel L. Jackson Acts Out His Film Career w/ James Corden
Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
