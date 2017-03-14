Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 12:54 pm

New Kids on the Block Return In 'One More Night' Music Video - Watch Here!

New Kids on the Block Return In 'One More Night' Music Video - Watch Here!

New Kids on the Block are back at it again in the just released music video for their new single “One More Night“!

The track is the band’s – Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Jordan Knight and Jonathan Knight – first new song in four years. It will be featured on their upcoming EP, Thankful, due out everywhere on May 12th.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of New Kids on the Block

New Kids on the Block will also embark on a North American tour this summer in support of Thankful. The Total Package tour will feature Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul and kicks off May 12th at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Watch the music video below…


New Kids On The Block – ‘One More Night’ Music Video
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Music, Music Video, New Kids on the Block

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bob Thornton has some advice for ex Angelina Jolie - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is funding lupus research - Gossip Cop
  • Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for boy advice - Just Jared Jr
  • The Bachelor has had some pretty beautiful finale locations - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez deleted an Instagram post with Alex Rodriguez - Lainey Gossip
  • Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here