New Kids on the Block Return In 'One More Night' Music Video - Watch Here!

New Kids on the Block are back at it again in the just released music video for their new single “One More Night“!

The track is the band’s – Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Jordan Knight and Jonathan Knight – first new song in four years. It will be featured on their upcoming EP, Thankful, due out everywhere on May 12th.

New Kids on the Block will also embark on a North American tour this summer in support of Thankful. The Total Package tour will feature Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul and kicks off May 12th at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

