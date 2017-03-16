'Venom' Movie Gets an October 2018 Release Date!

A spin-off of the Spider-Man franchise based on the villain Venom is in the works and the film has just received a release date!

Sony Pictures has set the upcoming film for October 5, 2018, according to THR.

The date was originally occupied by the Warner Bros. movie Aquaman, but that film has been pushed to December 21, 2018 after Avatar 2 vacated the holiday slot.

A director and cast for the movie have not been set, but the script is currently being written. Amy Pascal is producing with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach.

Venom was portrayed by Topher Grace in the movie Spider-Man 3.