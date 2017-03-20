Another 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Movie Could Still Happen!

This news could get a lot of fans excited for something really cool, or it might just get people’s hopes up for something that might not happen. Either way, we’re crossing our fingers because another The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie could still happen!

America Ferrera has previously said that a third installment for the franchise was “being written,” but that was two years ago.

Now, the actress was asked to comment on the progress of the film in an interview with E! News.

“It’s an idea and a conversation,” America said. “I think it would be amazing. The sisterhood is still well and alive. I love my girls. We’re very much a part of each other’s lives and if the movie happens it would be a great thing.”

America says she and her co-stars Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel would love to be paid to hang out together on set.

“I was 20 when I met them. I am 30 now and they are still three of my best friends and supporters,” she said. “What’s wonderful about these girls in my life is, people expect girls and women to be competitive, and we made a decision to love and support each other off-screen and onscreen. We would love to get paid to hang out with each other. That would wonderful.”