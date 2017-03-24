Orlando Bloom Enjoys Another Shirtless Day at the Beach!

Orlando Bloom looks super hot while soaking up the sun in St. Bart’s!

The 40-year-old newly single actor showed off his buff bod while he enjoyed a boat ride on Thursday (March 23) on the French island.

For the past week, Orlando has been spotted rock climbing and paddleboarding while he’s been enjoying his vacation.

Up next on Orlando‘s film slate is the fifth installment of the Pirates of Caribbean saga with Dead Men Tell No Tales which is set to hit theaters on May 26.