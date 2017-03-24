Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 1:15 am

Orlando Bloom Enjoys Another Shirtless Day at the Beach!

Orlando Bloom Enjoys Another Shirtless Day at the Beach!

Orlando Bloom looks super hot while soaking up the sun in St. Bart’s!

The 40-year-old newly single actor showed off his buff bod while he enjoyed a boat ride on Thursday (March 23) on the French island.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom

For the past week, Orlando has been spotted rock climbing and paddleboarding while he’s been enjoying his vacation.

Up next on Orlando‘s film slate is the fifth installment of the Pirates of Caribbean saga with Dead Men Tell No Tales which is set to hit theaters on May 26.
Just Jared on Facebook
orlando bloom goes shirtless for another day at the gym 01
orlando bloom goes shirtless for another day at the gym 02
orlando bloom goes shirtless for another day at the gym 03
orlando bloom goes shirtless for another day at the gym 04
orlando bloom goes shirtless for another day at the gym 05

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Orlando Bloom, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here