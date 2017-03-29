Top Stories
Lamar Odom Reveals All in Explosive Interview: Drug Use, Cheating &amp; Waking Up in Vegas Hospital

Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat Over King's Child Support &amp; So Much More

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Buenos Aires!

Find Out Why the 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunited!

Wed, 29 March 2017 at 4:30 pm

David Beckham Has a Big Face Scar for 'King Arthur' Cameo!

David Beckham, is that you!?

The 41-year-old retired soccer player posted a photo to Instagram this week of him with a giant scar on his face and fake teeth in his mouth.

Fortunately, David told his fans this getup was just for his role in the upcoming movie, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

David will be making a cameo appearance (as a “blackleg leader”) in the Guy Ritchie film, which hits theaters on May 17. Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, and Eric Bana star.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

