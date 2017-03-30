Thu, 30 March 2017 at 4:00 am
Jessica Chastain Grabs Dinner with Boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo
Jessica Chastain lets her hair down for a day out on Tuesday (March 28) in Venice, Calif.
The 40-year-old actress was joined by her longtime love Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo along with her parents as they all grabbed dinner together.
Earlier that day, Jessica looked glam as she attended CinemaCon 2017 to premiere her upcoming film Molly’s Game.
Jessica has been busy for the past few weeks promoting her new film The Zookeeper’s Wife – which hits theaters this Friday!
