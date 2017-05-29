Britney Spears Goes On a Malibu Date with Sam Asghari!

Britney Spears wears a cute pink dress while stepping out for dinner at Mastros on Sunday night (May 28) in Malibu, Calif.

The 35-year-old singer was joined for the dinner date by her hunky boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari.

Britney took to her Instagram account earlier in the day to share videos of herself going horseback riding and also feeding a horse in its stall.

“Beautiful Sunday,” she captioned the slideshow featuring two videos. Watch them below!