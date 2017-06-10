Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt Arrive for Jessica Chastain's Italian Wedding!

Jessica Chastain is getting married today (June 10) and some of the celebs who have been seen arriving are Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt!

The ladies were seen heading to the ceremony on Saturday in Venice, Italy.

Anne and Emily of course worked together in the movie The Devil Wears Prada. Anne and Jessica starred in the movie Interstellar while Emily is friends with Jessica through their work on The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

Also seen attending the wedding was Anne‘s husband Adam Shulman. The night before, the couple helped Jes celebrate at a pre-wedding party!