Ansel Elgort: 'I'm Super Easy to Hate'

Ansel Elgort takes the cover of Billboard magazine’s new issue.

Here’s what the 23-year-old Baby Driver star had to share with the mag:

On being a subject on a popular podcast on not extremely recognizable celebs: “That’s cool…I don’t walk around calling attention to myself. It’s important to be able to blend in; otherwise you turn into a Hollywood douche bag. I’m sure plenty of people think I am one, too. I’m super easy to hate. But it’s fine. It’s hard to be liked and successful.”

On what Frank Ocean told him at the Met Gala: “He said he had seen me singing ‘City of Stars’ [from La La Land] on Instagram, and he said, ‘You have an amazing voice.’”

On why he’s drawn to EDM: “When I heard electronic music, it felt like my thing. [Rock concerts] sucked. It felt like everyone was old. No one’s jumping up and down or dancing. It’s awkward as f*ck. But at EDM concerts, everyone’s going ape shit and having a blast. It felt like youth to me.”

For more from Ansel, visit BabyDriver.com.