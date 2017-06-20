Lana Del Rey Enjoys Girls' Night Out in West Hollywood

Lana Del Rey is all smiles as she leaves dinner at the Nice Guy restaurant on Sunday night (June 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old entertainer looked pretty in a sweater and floral dress as she joined a few of her friends for a night out on the town.

Lana is getting ready to release her fifth studio album Lust for Life later this year.

So far, Lana has released three singles off the new album already – “Love,” “Lust for Life” feat. The Weeknd, and “Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind.”

No word yet on when Lana‘s album will hit stores.