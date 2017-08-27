Gerard Butler Says Hello to Chris Hemsworth at Mayweather vs McGregor Fight

Gerard Butler ran into pal Chris Hemworth while finding his seat at the Mayweather vs McGregor fight on Saturday (August 26) in Las Vegas.

The pair stopped and chatted for a bit before the big fight went underway.

Also pictured in the crowd were Chris‘ Marvel Universe co-star Chadwick Boseman, who plays Black Panther in the upcoming film, and actor Nicholas Hoult.

Did you happen to watch the fight? Celebs were taking to Twitter all evening to react to the highly anticipated match!