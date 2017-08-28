Gal Gadot Presents Final Award at VMAs 2017, Does 'Wonder Woman' Pose on Stage!

Gal Gadot hits the stage to present the final award of the night at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress presented the Video of the Year award to Kendrick Lamar.

While on stage, Gal did her famous Wonder Woman pose with her arms crossed. Love it!

Such a huge night for @kendricklamar! Congrats on winning Video of the Year! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/qKXOr51xWw — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017

FYI: Gal is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

