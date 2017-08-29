Victoria Beckham Stays Stylish in New York City Rain

Victoria Beckham isn’t letting a rainy day dull her shine.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion icon sported a bright pink ensemble while out for the day on Tuesday afternoon (August 29) in New York City, spending time with her 14-year-old son, Romeo Beckham.

Victoria recently gave her 18-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham a teary-eyed goodbye on her Instagram as he went off to college.

“We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x,” Victoria wrote.