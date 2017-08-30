Demi Lovato Teams Up With Nick & Joe Jonas to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas as well as Joe Jonas‘ band DNCE are joining forces to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The longtime friends have partnered with Crowdrise to make it easy for fans to donate and support the Houston Food Bank.

To help kick things off, Demi pledged a $50,000 donation to aid those affected by the crisis.

“The effect of Hurricane Harvey is heartbreaking. @nickjonas, @dnce, @Philymack, & I partnered with @crowdrise to support @HoustonFoodBank. I’m kicking this off with a $50k donation…Please help if you can. Promise you every dollar and prayer helps! We love you Houston,” Demi wrote on her Twitter.

Nick added, “Been working on ways we can help, so @ddlovato @DNCE @Philymack & I are partnering with @CrowdRise to help raise money for @HoustonFoodBank. I’ve donated already and would love for your help in donating what you can too. Praying for you Houston.”

To donate to the Houston Food Bank, visit Crowdrise.com.