Zoey Deutch & Nicholas Hoult Premiere 'Rebel in the Rye' in NYC

Zoey Deutch looked gorgeous at the premiere of her new film Rebel in the Rye!

The 22-year-old Before I Fall actress hit the red carpet at the event held on Wednesday (September 6) at Metrograph Theater in New York City.

She wore a brown and green floral-print dress and shiny bronze heels, completing her look with elegant drop earrings.

Zoey was joined by her co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Amy Rutberg, Brian d’Arcy James, Will Rogers, Jenny Ashman, director Danny Strong, and his fiancee Caitlin Mehner.

Also in attendance were Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Morrison, Erich Bergen, Abbey Lee Kershaw, and Riley Keough.

In Rebel in the Rye, Nicholas brings young, reclusive author J.D. Salinger to life. The film tells the true story of how Holden Caulfield – the fictional character in J.D.‘s famous 1951 novel “The Catcher in the Rye” – was created.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on September 15, and watch the trailer here!

Also pictured inside: Zoey and Riley teaming up with Ana de Armas and St. Vincent to help celebrate Tiffany & Co.‘s new fragrance launch in NYC.

FYI: Zoey is wearing a Miu Miu dress and shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

