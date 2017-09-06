Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 10:35 pm

Zoey Deutch & Nicholas Hoult Premiere 'Rebel in the Rye' in NYC

Zoey Deutch & Nicholas Hoult Premiere 'Rebel in the Rye' in NYC

Zoey Deutch looked gorgeous at the premiere of her new film Rebel in the Rye!

The 22-year-old Before I Fall actress hit the red carpet at the event held on Wednesday (September 6) at Metrograph Theater in New York City.

She wore a brown and green floral-print dress and shiny bronze heels, completing her look with elegant drop earrings.

Zoey was joined by her co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Amy Rutberg, Brian d’Arcy James, Will Rogers, Jenny Ashman, director Danny Strong, and his fiancee Caitlin Mehner.

Also in attendance were Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Morrison, Erich Bergen, Abbey Lee Kershaw, and Riley Keough.

In Rebel in the Rye, Nicholas brings young, reclusive author J.D. Salinger to life. The film tells the true story of how Holden Caulfield – the fictional character in J.D.‘s famous 1951 novel “The Catcher in the Rye” – was created.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on September 15, and watch the trailer here!

Also pictured inside: Zoey and Riley teaming up with Ana de Armas and St. Vincent to help celebrate Tiffany & Co.‘s new fragrance launch in NYC.

FYI: Zoey is wearing a Miu Miu dress and shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

25+ pictures inside of Zoey Deutch, Nicholas Hoult, and more at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 01
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 02
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 03
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 04
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 05
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 06
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 07
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 08
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 09
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 10
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 11
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 12
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 13
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 14
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 15
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 16
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 17
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 18
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 19
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 20
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 21
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 22
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 23
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 24
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 25
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 26
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 27
zoey deutch and nicholas hoult premiere rebel in the rye in nyc 28

Photos: StarPix
Posted to: Amy Rutberg, Ana de Armas, Brian d'Arcy James, Caitlin Mehner, Danny Strong, Jenny Ashman, Nicholas Hoult, Riley Keough, St. Vincent, Will Rogers, Zoey Deutch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr