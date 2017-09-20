DWTS Pro Alan Bersten Dishes On His First Performance With Debbie Gibson (Exclusive)

Alan Bersten chatted with JustJared.com about his first week as a pro, and it went amazing!

The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer dished about letting out that deep breath he’d been holding in enjoying every moment, and how he’s working with partner Debbie Gibson.

“There’s a huge sigh of relief, actually,” Alan told us about getting through his first show as a pro. “It felt amazing to dance officially as a pro with my own partner.”

He adds, “I think [Debbie] killed it and just left everything out on the floor. She really got to sit back and enjoy it. That’s the most important thing is enjoying the dance.”

One thing they’ll be working on in rehearsals is definitely shoulders.

“[Judge] Bruno [Tonioli] mentioned that her shoulders are really high and Debbie, she feels the emotion, whatever it be, and uses it and all those emotions are going to her shoulders,” Alan says. “It’s like she’s happy, which is a good feeling to have, but we have work on keeping her shoulders down and keeping her frame strong.”

“[And] Now that the judges have mentioned it, that’s exactly what they’re going to be looking for every week.”

Click inside to see how Alan is taking Debbie’s Lyme disease into consideration with every moment…

“I want to help Debbie get back to a place where she’s comfortable with her body again, before her health experience,” Alan tells us. “Lyme disease is very tough on her body and every day she’s like ‘people are expecting so much of me because they knew me before Lyme and they don’t know how much my body has changed from that’. ”

He continues, “Because of the Lyme, I’m making sure that she’s okay at all times. Our rehearsals aren’t just come in, dance for a few hours, and leave.”

“We have to make sure that Debbie’s body is taken care of and we’re not pushing her too hard. God forbid, we push her to hard and she has to pull out of the competition.”

“We have to draw a nice happy medium of rehearsals where we’re doing a lot of physicality and then more visuals, where she can watch me doing it while she’s resting and getting her energy back up.”

===============

JustJared.com will be speaking with Alan every week throughout season 25 of Dancing With The Stars.