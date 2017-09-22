Fergie: 'Double Dutchess' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Fergie has finally released her highly anticipated second album!

The 42-year-old entertainer just dropped her new album Double Dutchess – and you can listen to it here!

Fergie teamed up with fellow musicians Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, and more for a few singles off of the new album.

Fergie‘s first solo album The Dutchess was released back in 2006.

Fergie will also be releasing Double Dutchess: Seeing Double the visual experience with her new album as well.

You can download Fergie‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Stream Double Dutchess in below!