Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional Talking About Hometown Las Vegas Shooting - Watch Now

Jimmy Kimmel is paying tribute to his hometown after the tragic shooting in Las Vegas this weekend.

In his monologue, the late night talk show host got emotional while discussing the horrific events and why things like this continue to happen.

“Here we are again in the aftermath of another terrible, inexplicable, shocking and painful tragedy. This time in Las Vegas, which happens to be my home town. Of course, we pray for the victims – and for their families and friends and we wonder why, even though there’s probably no way to ever know why a human being would do something like this to other human beings who were at a concert having fun, listening to music,” Jimmy said.

He later added, “I’ve been reading comments from people who say this is terrible but there’s nothing we can do about it and I disagree with that. Of course there is something we can do about it. I don’t know why do our so-called leaders continue to allow this to happen? Or maybe a better question – why do we continue to let them allow it to happen?”

Jimmy also called out government officials for not cracking down on gun control laws and urged viewers to make a difference by making sure that their voices are heard.

See all that Jimmy had to say in the video below…