George Clooney Will Receive the AFI Life Achievement Award!

George Clooney will be adding another impressive award to his already sizable collection!

The acclaimed Oscar-winning actor will receive the 46th annual AFI Life Achievement Award at a ceremony next year on June 7 in Los Angeles.

“George Clooney is America’s leading man. Director, producer, writer, and actor — a modern-day screen icon who combines the glamour of a time gone by with a ferocious passion for ensuring art’s impact echoes beyond the screen. AFI is proud to present him with its 46th Life Achievement Award,” said Howard Stringer, chairman of the American Film Institute Board of Trustees, in a statement.

Congratulations, George!