Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Paul Rudd &amp; Evangeline Lilly Film 'Ant-Man &amp; the Wasp' Together in Costume!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 4:55 pm

Liam Payne Comments on Zayn Malik's Quote About Never Speaking to Harry Styles During One Direction

Liam Payne Comments on Zayn Malik's Quote About Never Speaking to Harry Styles During One Direction

Weeks ago, Zayn Malik dropped a bombshell when he said, “I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the [One Direction]” and now, Liam Payne was asked about the quote in a recent interview.

“Sometimes, people can seem like friends and maybe under the surface, they’re not. I don’t really know. When we were in the band, we all seemed to get along quite well up until the end of it I guess you know, after Zayn left,” Liam said during a game of true or false with Pure Break.

Also pictured inside: Liam leaving dinner at Catch in Los Angeles on Sunday (October 15).
Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik

