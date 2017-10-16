Liam Payne Comments on Zayn Malik's Quote About Never Speaking to Harry Styles During One Direction

Weeks ago, Zayn Malik dropped a bombshell when he said, “I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the [One Direction]” and now, Liam Payne was asked about the quote in a recent interview.

“Sometimes, people can seem like friends and maybe under the surface, they’re not. I don’t really know. When we were in the band, we all seemed to get along quite well up until the end of it I guess you know, after Zayn left,” Liam said during a game of true or false with Pure Break.

