Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 2:53 am

Adam Lambert, Courtney Love, Sofia Carson & More Support LGBTQ Youth at Justin Tranter's Spirit Day 2017 'Believer' Concert!

Adam Lambert, Courtney Love, Sofia Carson & More Support LGBTQ Youth at Justin Tranter's Spirit Day 2017 'Believer' Concert!

Adam Lambert, Courtney Love, Sofia Carson and more stars are supporting a great cause!

The celebrities were out in full force at the Believer Spirit Day 2017 Concert presented by Justin Tranter at Sayer’s Club on Wednesday (October 18) in Los Angeles.

The concert was a benefit for GLAAD in order to raise money and awareness for LGBTQ youth.

Attendees and performers included Tinashe, JoJo, Daya, Justin Tranter, Sofia Carson, Courtney Love, Gigi Gorgeous, Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, Carly Rae Jepsen, Laura Marano, Superfruit‘s Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi.

“I’m so excited to perform some of my music tonight with some of my amazing friends at Sayers Club. We are going to raise money, awareness and magic for lgbtq youth everywhere. It’s been too long since I’ve done a show, and tonight we are doing it for the right reasons. Xoxo,” Justin wrote on his Instagram.

A post shared by justin tranter (@tranterjustin) on

spirit day 2017 03
spirit day 2017 03
spirit day 2017 04
spirit day 2017 04
spirit day 2017 05
spirit day 2017 05
spirit day 2017 06
spirit day 2017 06
spirit day 2017 08
spirit day 2017 08
spirit day 2017 09
spirit day 2017 09
spirit day 2017 10
spirit day 2017 10
spirit day 2017 12
spirit day 2017 12
spirit day 2017 14
spirit day 2017 14
spirit day 2017 15
spirit day 2017 15
spirit day 2017 16
spirit day 2017 16
spirit day 2017 17
spirit day 2017 17
spirit day 2017 18
spirit day 2017 18
spirit day 2017 19
spirit day 2017 19
spirit day 2017 81
spirit day 2017 81
spirit day 2017 91
spirit day 2017 91
spirit day 2017 92
spirit day 2017 92
spirit day 2017 93
spirit day 2017 93
spirit day 2017 97
spirit day 2017 97

Credit: Rachel Murray; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Adam Lambert, Carly Rae Jepsen, Chris Colfer, Courtney Love, Darren Criss, Daya, Gigi Gorgeous, JoJo, Justin Tranter, laura marano, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Sofia Carson, Superfruit, Tinashe

