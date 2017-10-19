Adam Lambert, Courtney Love, Sofia Carson & More Support LGBTQ Youth at Justin Tranter's Spirit Day 2017 'Believer' Concert!

Adam Lambert, Courtney Love, Sofia Carson and more stars are supporting a great cause!

The celebrities were out in full force at the Believer Spirit Day 2017 Concert presented by Justin Tranter at Sayer’s Club on Wednesday (October 18) in Los Angeles.

The concert was a benefit for GLAAD in order to raise money and awareness for LGBTQ youth.

Attendees and performers included Tinashe, JoJo, Daya, Justin Tranter, Sofia Carson, Courtney Love, Gigi Gorgeous, Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, Carly Rae Jepsen, Laura Marano, Superfruit‘s Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi.

“I’m so excited to perform some of my music tonight with some of my amazing friends at Sayers Club. We are going to raise money, awareness and magic for lgbtq youth everywhere. It’s been too long since I’ve done a show, and tonight we are doing it for the right reasons. Xoxo,” Justin wrote on his Instagram.