Kesha Dedicates Song to Fan's Mom Who Survived Breast Cancer

Kesha belts out one of her hits while taking the stage at CBS’ annual We Can Survive benefit concert on Saturday evening (October 21) at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood.

The 30-year-old entertainer performed a number of songs including “Woman,” 2010’s “Take it Off,” “Good Old Days” with Macklemore, and more.

Before performing her song “Praying,” Kesha noted that one of her biggest fans Nick was in attendance at the show. Kesha revealed that Nick, who had attended 50 of Kesha‘s shows, had been personally affected by breast cancer as his mom is a survivor. She dedicated the song to his mom in the touching moment.

The concert’s aim is to raise awareness for breast cancer during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Also in attendance to perform at the show were Sam Hunt and Khalid.