Kelsea Ballerini & Fiance Morgan Evans Arrive For CMA Awards 2017

Kelsea Ballerini keeps close to her fiance Morgan Evans on the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The two country musicians shared a big kiss on the carpet as they arrived for the show, where Kelsea will be performing her song “Legends” with Reba McEntire.

Kelsea is also nominated tonight at the show for Female Vocalist of the Year, against Reba, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood.

FYI: Kelsea is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress.

