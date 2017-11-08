Top Stories
Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme Revealed!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 6:50 pm

Kelsea Ballerini & Fiance Morgan Evans Arrive For CMA Awards 2017

Kelsea Ballerini & Fiance Morgan Evans Arrive For CMA Awards 2017

Kelsea Ballerini keeps close to her fiance Morgan Evans on the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The two country musicians shared a big kiss on the carpet as they arrived for the show, where Kelsea will be performing her song “Legends” with Reba McEntire.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea is also nominated tonight at the show for Female Vocalist of the Year, against Reba, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood.

Tune into the show TONIGHT @ 8PM ET/PT on ABC!

FYI: Kelsea is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress.

