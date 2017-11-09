Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 12:40 pm

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Preview Outlander's Season 3 Finale

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Preview Outlander's Season 3 Finale

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are on the covers of these Outlander covers for Entertainment Weekly in character as Jamie and Claire.

The season three finale of the show will set up book four’s story line for the show.

“It’s definitely picked up steam,” Sam said of the popularity of the Starz series. “This is everyone’s favorite book [in the series.] I know it’s mine.”

“The hard work in any relationship is getting beyond the fantasy,” Caitriona said. “That’s when all the truth comes out and Claire learns everything. You want it all to go smooth sailing. But reality is never like that. It’s not the Disney dream.”

“They never plant their feet. Now they’re getting to that place that they can call home. But the meaning of home is different for people. That’s what we will dig into in season four,” executive producer Matthew B. Roberts said.

For more from the cast, visit EW.com.
