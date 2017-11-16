Top Stories
Thu, 16 November 2017 at 11:24 am

Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie & Issa Rae Glam It Up at InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 Celebration!

Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie & Issa Rae Glam It Up at InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 Celebration!

Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Issa Rae flash a smile on the carpet while posing for photographs at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association & InStyle’s Golden Globe Awards Celebration held at Catch LA on Wednesday (November 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The three talented ladies were joined at the big bash by Rachel Bloom, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adam Scott, Yvonne Orji, Amanda Crew, Tara Lynne Barr, Arielle Kebbel, Jessica Parker Kennedy and Zoe Lister-Jones.

Also in attendance were Serinda Swan, Lena Waithe, Frankie Shaw, Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon and Luke Baines.

FYI: Aubrey is wearing Valentino. Alison is wearing a Boss dress with Christian Louboutin shoes. Issa is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress. Zoe is wearing Dion Lee. Arielle is wearing custom Atelier Donato.
Credit: Rich Fury, Phillip Faraone, sara de boer; Photos: Getty, Startraksphoto.com
