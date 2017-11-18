Top Stories
Justin Timberlake Films New Music Video with Eiza Gonzalez

It looks like Eiza Gonzalez is starring with Justin Timberlake in the singer’s next music video!

The 36-year-old entertainer, who will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, was hard at work on the video on Friday night (November 17) in Los Angeles.

The video seemed to have a dystopian setting and Justin and Eiza were joined on set by a group of children dressed in dirty clothing, as well as a bunch of shirtless men and women in their bras, who all held their hands to the sky.

Justin has been teasing new music for quite some time now, but a release date for his new material has not yet been confirmed.

Eiza starred in this summer’s box office hit Baby Driver.

60+ pictures inside of Justin Timberlake and Eiza Gonzalez on the video set…

