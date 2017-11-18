Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest Denies 'Reckless' Misconduct Claim From Former Stylist

Ryan Seacrest Denies 'Reckless' Misconduct Claim From Former Stylist

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 11:38 am

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Gigi Hadid is no longer walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and now the show’s executive producer is responding to rumors that she was denied a visa to China.

The 22-year-old model was set to walk in her third fashion show for the brand, but she announced earlier this week that she unexpectedly will not make it to China.

Ed Razek, the show’s executive producer and chief creative officer of Victoria’s Secret, is responding to media reports.

“The news reports I’ve been reading from the US here in Shanghai regarding this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show are not an accurate reflection of what I’m seeing and experiencing on site,” he told People. “This will, without question, be the biggest fashion event in history and our most ambitious show by far. The event is well in hand and coming together beautifully. We have more models than ever before – 55 representing 17 countries, and four world-class entertainers.”

“The Chinese have been wonderful and enthusiastic hosts and partners. From granting more than 700 visas, collaborating with us on every detail and introducing us to local experts who have helped us elevate our event in this renowned fashion city. We appreciate their efforts and all they have done to make this event a success. We look forward to the live show Monday night and the international broadcast a week later,” he added.

Some fans think Gigi was denied a visa after she upset Chinese people with a social media post that showed her squinting her eyes.

Make sure to read Gigi‘s statement on missing the show.
Just Jared on Facebook
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 01
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 02
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 03
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 04
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 05
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 06
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 07
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 08
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 09
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 10
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 11
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 12
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 13
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 14
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 15
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 16
was gigi hadid denied a visa to china 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr