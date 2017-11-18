Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Gigi Hadid is no longer walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and now the show’s executive producer is responding to rumors that she was denied a visa to China.

The 22-year-old model was set to walk in her third fashion show for the brand, but she announced earlier this week that she unexpectedly will not make it to China.

Ed Razek, the show’s executive producer and chief creative officer of Victoria’s Secret, is responding to media reports.

“The news reports I’ve been reading from the US here in Shanghai regarding this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show are not an accurate reflection of what I’m seeing and experiencing on site,” he told People. “This will, without question, be the biggest fashion event in history and our most ambitious show by far. The event is well in hand and coming together beautifully. We have more models than ever before – 55 representing 17 countries, and four world-class entertainers.”

“The Chinese have been wonderful and enthusiastic hosts and partners. From granting more than 700 visas, collaborating with us on every detail and introducing us to local experts who have helped us elevate our event in this renowned fashion city. We appreciate their efforts and all they have done to make this event a success. We look forward to the live show Monday night and the international broadcast a week later,” he added.

Some fans think Gigi was denied a visa after she upset Chinese people with a social media post that showed her squinting her eyes.

