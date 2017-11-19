Carson Wentz's Girlfriend Melissa Uhrich Is His High School Sweetheart!

Carson Wentz is the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles and having an unbelievable sophomore season – but not many people know much about his personal life!

If you don’t know, the 24-year-old NFL star has been dating his girlfriend Melissa Uhrich since high school in North Dakota! Melissa is currently a registered nurse, and the two keep pretty private about their relationship.

Carson has one photo of his girlfriend from this past March with a very sweet caption, “Two of my favorites 😍 just missing mama [Golden Retriever] Henley!” For Valentine’s Day, he also wrote, “@MelissaUhrich is the best Valentine I could ask for!”

Carson also once told ESPN that he and his longtime love have decided to live apart until they’re married.

“That’s really important to both of us, and to both our families,” he said. The publication also relayed that Melissa has caught Carson watching game film under the table during their date nights and she’ll have to take his phone away!

Carson will be playing the Dallas Cowboys during Sunday Night Football on November 19.