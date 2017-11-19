Top Stories
Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

AMAs 2017 Performers &amp; Presenters List Revealed!

AMAs 2017 Performers & Presenters List Revealed!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 4:40 pm

Carson Wentz's Girlfriend Melissa Uhrich Is His High School Sweetheart!

Carson Wentz's Girlfriend Melissa Uhrich Is His High School Sweetheart!

Carson Wentz is the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles and having an unbelievable sophomore season – but not many people know much about his personal life!

If you don’t know, the 24-year-old NFL star has been dating his girlfriend Melissa Uhrich since high school in North Dakota! Melissa is currently a registered nurse, and the two keep pretty private about their relationship.

Carson has one photo of his girlfriend from this past March with a very sweet caption, “Two of my favorites 😍 just missing mama [Golden Retriever] Henley!” For Valentine’s Day, he also wrote, “@MelissaUhrich is the best Valentine I could ask for!”

Carson also once told ESPN that he and his longtime love have decided to live apart until they’re married.

“That’s really important to both of us, and to both our families,” he said. The publication also relayed that Melissa has caught Carson watching game film under the table during their date nights and she’ll have to take his phone away!

Carson will be playing the Dallas Cowboys during Sunday Night Football on November 19.
Just Jared on Facebook
carson wentz girlfriend 01
carson wentz girlfriend 02
carson wentz girlfriend 03
carson wentz girlfriend 04
carson wentz girlfriend 05
carson wentz girlfriend 06
carson wentz girlfriend 07
carson wentz girlfriend 08
carson wentz girlfriend 09
carson wentz girlfriend 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carson Wentz, Football, Melissa Uhrich

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr