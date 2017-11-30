Robert Pattinson Checks Out a Basketball Game in NYC

Robert Pattinson keeps things serious as he checks out the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat basketball game on Wednesday night (November 29) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 31-year-old actor showed off his scruffy face while rocking a bomber jacket and baseball hat for the game where he sat court side with a few friends.

Earlier this week, Rob opened up about the “amazing” time he had filming all four Twilight films while he attended the 2017 Gotham Awards.