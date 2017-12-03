Margot Robbie & Allison Janney Continue Promoting 'I, Tonya'

Margot Robbie and Allison Janney looked amazing last night on the red carpet!

The pair stepped out to promote their new movie I, Tonya at the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center on Saturday night (December 2)in San Rafael, Calif.

Both Allison and Margot are getting rave reviews for their work in the film, which will be officially released in theaters on December 8. Be sure to check it out!

