Brooklyn Beckham Gets New Tattoo With Siblings' Birth Years

Brooklyn Beckham has a new tattoo with a super special meaning!

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham debuted the fresh ink on Instagram on Wednesday (December 13).

It reads “02 05 11″ on his arm, his siblings’ birth years. Romeo was born in 2002, Cruz in 2005, and Harper in 2011.

Last week, Brooklyn showed off another new large tattoo on his chest. (See more of his tattoos here.)

He’s definitely following in his dad’s footsteps!