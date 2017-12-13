Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 1:39 pm

Brooklyn Beckham Gets New Tattoo With Siblings' Birth Years

Brooklyn Beckham Gets New Tattoo With Siblings' Birth Years

Brooklyn Beckham has a new tattoo with a super special meaning!

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham debuted the fresh ink on Instagram on Wednesday (December 13).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brooklyn Beckham

It reads “02 05 11″ on his arm, his siblings’ birth years. Romeo was born in 2002, Cruz in 2005, and Harper in 2011.

Last week, Brooklyn showed off another new large tattoo on his chest. (See more of his tattoos here.)

He’s definitely following in his dad’s footsteps!

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is suing her ex husband for full custody of their daughter - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty celebrate their one year anniversary - Just Jared Jr
  • GLAAD slams Megyn Kelly failing the LGBTQ community - TooFab
  • Mario Batali has been accused of groping by two more former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of 13 Reasons Why celebrate Katherine Langford's Golden Globes nomination - Just Jared Jr