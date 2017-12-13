Is Kirsten Dunst Pregnant? New Report Says She's Expecting First Child with Jesse Plemons!

A new report is emerging that claims Kirsten Dunst is pregnant with her first child with fiance Jesse Plemons!

A source has reportedly confirmed to Us Weekly that the 35-year-old actress and 29-year-old actor are expecting.

Jesse and Kirsten are also apparently set to wed in Austin, Texas in the spring.

The pair were first linked back in 2016 when they were co-stars on the FX series Fargo.

Congrats to the happy couple if the news is true! Stay tuned as we find out more information.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment.

Also pictured: Kirsten stepping out on Tuesday (December 12) in Los Angeles.