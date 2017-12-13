Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 9:30 am

Is Kirsten Dunst Pregnant? New Report Says She's Expecting First Child with Jesse Plemons!

A new report is emerging that claims Kirsten Dunst is pregnant with her first child with fiance Jesse Plemons!

A source has reportedly confirmed to Us Weekly that the 35-year-old actress and 29-year-old actor are expecting.

Jesse and Kirsten are also apparently set to wed in Austin, Texas in the spring.

The pair were first linked back in 2016 when they were co-stars on the FX series Fargo.

Congrats to the happy couple if the news is true! Stay tuned as we find out more information.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment.

Also pictured: Kirsten stepping out on Tuesday (December 12) in Los Angeles.
