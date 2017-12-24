Robert Pattinson Does Last Minute Christmas Shopping in London

Robert Pattinson left some of his Christmas shopping to the last minute, quite literally!

The 31-year-old actor was seen doing a ton of shopping on Christmas Eve (December 24) all around London, England.

After shopping all afternoon, Rob got into a taxi with all of his purchases and headed home to get ready for the holiday.

Rob has had a busy year promoting his movie Good Time and presenting it to plenty of awards voters as we head into awards season. He has gotten rave reviews for his performance in the film!