Top Stories
Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 7:15 pm

Robert Pattinson Does Last Minute Christmas Shopping in London

Robert Pattinson Does Last Minute Christmas Shopping in London

Robert Pattinson left some of his Christmas shopping to the last minute, quite literally!

The 31-year-old actor was seen doing a ton of shopping on Christmas Eve (December 24) all around London, England.

After shopping all afternoon, Rob got into a taxi with all of his purchases and headed home to get ready for the holiday.

Rob has had a busy year promoting his movie Good Time and presenting it to plenty of awards voters as we head into awards season. He has gotten rave reviews for his performance in the film!
Just Jared on Facebook
robert pattinson does last minute christmas shopping in london 01
robert pattinson does last minute christmas shopping in london 02
robert pattinson does last minute christmas shopping in london 03
robert pattinson does last minute christmas shopping in london 04
robert pattinson does last minute christmas shopping in london 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Robert Pattinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr