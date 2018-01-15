Yara Shahidi & Storm Reid Join Young Hollywood Stars at NAACP Image Awards 2018!

Yara Shahidi and Storm Reid look so chic on the red carpet at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday (January 15) in Pasadena, Calif.

The young stars were joined at the event by Yara‘s black-ish co-stars Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, and Miles Brown.

Storm will soon be seen as the leading lady in A Wrinkle in Time!

Other stars in attendance included Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin, Dear White People‘s Logan Browning, This Is Us‘ Lonnie Chavis, and model Jasmine Sanders with boyfriend Terrence J.

Marsai won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Caleb won Outstanding Performance by a Youth.

FYI: Yara is wearing a Vera Wang dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Aurate earrings, and a Kat Kim ring. Storm is wearing a Yanina Couture dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Jasmine is wearing an Ester Abner dress.

