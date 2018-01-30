'Glee' Cast & Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

The cast and crew of the beloved musical series Glee is speaking out to remember Mark Salling, who passed away today (January 30) from an apparent suicide.

This is the second death to rock the Glee family, following Cory Monteith‘s tragic death back in July 2013 from a drug overdose.

Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, and Jenna Ushkowitz are among the stars of the series who have commented on Mark‘s death so far.

Mark‘s death comes just over a month after he plead guilty for possession of child pornography. He was awaiting his sentencing, which was set to take place in March.

Matthew Morrison: He posted a photo of him sandwiched between Mark and Cory. “😇😔😇,” Matt captioned the photo. He used angel emojis on either side of a sad face emoji. The angels are in reference to the two late actors.

Jane Lynch: The Emmy-winning actress spoke to TMZ after the death was reported. “It’s sad. Very tragic,” she said. When asked how she would remember Mark, she responded, “As the guy who made that really sweet video at the beginning of Glee when he was so happy to be apart [of it.] It’s tragic and I’m broken-hearted over it.” She also retweeted a tweet from vocal coach Tim Davis, which you can read below.

Jenna Ushkowitz: She commented with a heart on Matthew’s Instagram post. She also retweeted Paris Barclay’s tweet, which you can see below.

Iqbal Theba: The actor who played Principal Figgins tweeted, “Oh Mark.” He later added another message.

His death is painful for me Some of u might know him for only his flaws but I also knew him as someone who was great to work with & was kind to my kids. I truly wish he'd fought his demons &atoned himself & came out a winner. May we all find solace in some of his gentler memories

Paris Barclay: The frequent Glee director tweeted, “It’s a painful loss, again. Two young actors, lost too soon. RIP #marksalling.”

It's a painful loss, again. Two young actors, lost too soon. RIP #marksalling

Tim Davis: The show’s vocal coach wrote the below tweets.