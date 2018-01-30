Top Stories
The cast and crew of the beloved musical series Glee is speaking out to remember Mark Salling, who passed away today (January 30) from an apparent suicide.

This is the second death to rock the Glee family, following Cory Monteith‘s tragic death back in July 2013 from a drug overdose.

Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, and Jenna Ushkowitz are among the stars of the series who have commented on Mark‘s death so far.

Mark‘s death comes just over a month after he plead guilty for possession of child pornography. He was awaiting his sentencing, which was set to take place in March.

We will update this post when more cast members speak out to remember their late co-star.

Glee Cast & Crew React to Mark Salling’s Death – Read Below

Matthew Morrison: He posted a photo of him sandwiched between Mark and Cory. “😇😔😇,” Matt captioned the photo. He used angel emojis on either side of a sad face emoji. The angels are in reference to the two late actors.

Jane Lynch: The Emmy-winning actress spoke to TMZ after the death was reported. “It’s sad. Very tragic,” she said. When asked how she would remember Mark, she responded, “As the guy who made that really sweet video at the beginning of Glee when he was so happy to be apart [of it.] It’s tragic and I’m broken-hearted over it.” She also retweeted a tweet from vocal coach Tim Davis, which you can read below.

Jenna Ushkowitz: She commented with a heart on Matthew’s Instagram post. She also retweeted Paris Barclay’s tweet, which you can see below.

Iqbal Theba: The actor who played Principal Figgins tweeted, “Oh Mark.” He later added another message.

Paris Barclay: The frequent Glee director tweeted, “It’s a painful loss, again. Two young actors, lost too soon. RIP #marksalling.”

Tim Davis: The show’s vocal coach wrote the below tweets.
Photos: Getty
  • cinemaniac

    Yeah well no one is without sin for sure but let’s say there are levels of sin. Maybe no need to talk cruelly too but angel emoji is too much sorry. Not every broken man, victim of abuse turning into a monster. Let’s call Weinstein back, maybe he was a broken man too. You know what they do pedophiles in the prison. And no one commented about the crimes he is involved from gLee but they are commenting on his suicide. His crime was sickly disgusting.

  • GeniusBrunette

    there are no levels of sin. sin is sin. yes, he did something wrong but he killed himself. there is nothing wrong with having compassion. we have no right to pass judgment

  • David Parkes

    “Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimizes his crimes.” Except it kinda does, anyone who does what he did does NOT deserve your compassion or sympathy, no matter how much you might’ve liked him onscreen.

  • Kelley

    fucking hollywood. so out of touch. he’s a fucking monster. no sympathy only for those poor children. he can rot

  • werd

    There are no levels of sin? So cheating on a math test is just as bad as murder?

  • quartzoup

    A mere math test and how you choose to solve it, is not a sin. Perhaps you need to have more life experiences, that way you won’t mistake “wrong” for “sin”. See, you’re mixing shit up. sins are against divine law.

  • werd

    Way to completely miss my point.

  • ShellBell

    So now we are getting the ‘He did it because he MIGHT have been abused’ crap. If he was then maybe he should have thought about what he went through before he started downloading all of those images. One or two would have been bad enough but it was over 50,000 and he was only stopped because he was arrested. The only sympathy I have is for all the kids who had their lives ruined just so sick assholes like him could get a thrill.

  • ShellBell

    Something wrong?…he had over 50,000 images of children being abused and raped. I’d say that’s a little bit more than him doing something wrong.

  • GeniusBrunette

    yes it is. a murderer is not any different from a thief or an adulterer

  • quartzoup

    you had no point, just an opinion, and it was wrong.

  • soyeahsowhat

    his family deserves it though. you can be a mass murderer and still have a family that will love you. and what he did probably stemmed from mental issues/instability so having no compassion for him means you have no compassion for people who suffer from inbalanced mental states

  • David Parkes

    Except for the fact that if you do a quick google search on him you can find that he had a pretty good upbringing/ no history of mental health issues. He just chose to be a monster. I feel for his family sure, i feel bad that they had such a monster for a family member despite raising him right.