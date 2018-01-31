Kesha, Shawn Mendes, Miranda Lambert & More Step Out for Elton John Grammy Tribute!

Kesha and Miranda Lambert are followed close by their security while making their way inside of Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening (January 30) in New York City.

The 30-year-old “Praying” hit-maker and the 34-year-old country singer attended the Elton John: Iām Still Standing ā A Grammy Tribute event that evening.

Also in attendance to show their support was Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, SZA, Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka, John Legend and Lucy Liu.



Miley Cyrus, Chris Martin, Maren Morris, Keith Urban also hit the stage to perform a selection of hits from Elton‘s highly acclaimed discography – the special will be broadcast later in 2018 on CBS!