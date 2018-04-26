Adele Steps Out From the Salon in Beverly Hills!

Adele is getting in a little pampering on her Thursday afternoon!

The “Hello” vocal powerhouse was spotted leaving the Balayage Salon on Thursday (April 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adele

Adele kept it casual and comfy in an all-black ensemble while heading out for the solo spa session.

Adele‘s former sprawling country estate in West Essex, England is now on the market for $13.2 million, according to new reports. Adele used to live there between 2010 and 2011.

“[The] estate will appeal to someone who wants complete privacy. The current owner rented it out to Adele for that very reason and I don’t think much has changed internally since she lived there,” a real estate affiliate said of the listing.