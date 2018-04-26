Adele Steps Out From the Salon in Beverly Hills!

Top Stories
Thu, 26 April 2018 at 6:02 pm

Adele is getting in a little pampering on her Thursday afternoon!

The “Hello” vocal powerhouse was spotted leaving the Balayage Salon on Thursday (April 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Adele kept it casual and comfy in an all-black ensemble while heading out for the solo spa session.

Adele‘s former sprawling country estate in West Essex, England is now on the market for $13.2 million, according to new reports. Adele used to live there between 2010 and 2011.

“[The] estate will appeal to someone who wants complete privacy. The current owner rented it out to Adele for that very reason and I don’t think much has changed internally since she lived there,” a real estate affiliate said of the listing.
