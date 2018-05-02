Top Stories
Wed, 02 May 2018 at 2:40 am

Sara Gilbert & 'The Talk' Co-Hosts Discuss Lance Bass Hiding Sexuality During *NSYNC Days (Video)

Sara Gilbert & 'The Talk' Co-Hosts Discuss Lance Bass Hiding Sexuality During *NSYNC Days (Video)

Lance Bass‘ sexuality was a main topic on The Talk this week.

During *NYSNC‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, the 38-year-old band member opened up about his decision to hide being gay because he was “terrified of the lasting rejection.”

After the ceremony, the ladies of the CBS talk show – including Sara Gilbert, who is openly gay – reacted to Lance‘s explanation behind staying in the closet.

“I don’t know if it was the right thing, but I understand why he felt that way because so many people felt that way,” Sara said. “It certainly wasn’t the wrong thing if he felt that was what he needed to do. But I think the higher good is to be able to say something and I think we’re in a climate now where people feel safe to do that.”

Watch the clip below to see what else the ladies said.
