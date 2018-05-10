Georgina Chapman Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman, who is married to Harvey Weinstein and will reportedly go through divorce proceedings, is breaking her silence for the first time since the sexual misconduct allegations broke months ago.

The 42-year-old Marchesa co-founder spoke with Vogue about the aftermath. Here’s what she shared…

On the aftermath of the Weinstein scandal: “I was so humiliated and so broken . . . that . . . I, I, I . . . didn’t think it was respectful to go out…I thought, Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on? It’s still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs.”

On seeking therapy: “At first I couldn’t, because I was too shocked. And I somehow felt that I didn’t deserve it. And then I realized: This has happened. I have to own it. I have to move forward. There was a part of me that was terribly naive—clearly, so naive. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief! And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them?…It’s like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can’t bear it for them!”

On if she was suspicious of her husband: “Absolutely not. Never. And I’ve never been one of those people who obsesses about where someone is.”

