Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 9:38 am

Georgina Chapman Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman, who is married to Harvey Weinstein and will reportedly go through divorce proceedings, is breaking her silence for the first time since the sexual misconduct allegations broke months ago.

The 42-year-old Marchesa co-founder spoke with Vogue about the aftermath. Here’s what she shared…

On the aftermath of the Weinstein scandal: “I was so humiliated and so broken . . . that . . . I, I, I . . . didn’t think it was respectful to go out…I thought, Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on? It’s still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs.”

On seeking therapy: “At first I couldn’t, because I was too shocked. And I somehow felt that I didn’t deserve it. And then I realized: This has happened. I have to own it. I have to move forward. There was a part of me that was terribly naive—clearly, so naive. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief! And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them?…It’s like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can’t bear it for them!”

On if she was suspicious of her husband: “Absolutely not. Never. And I’ve never been one of those people who obsesses about where someone is.”

See more at Vogue.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr
  • lulubelle

    People need to stop blaming her. She did nothing wrong and surely didn’t know her husband was raping/assaulting women.

  • Stoni

    You can’t blame her for her husband’s actions. No one is responsible for someone else’s actions.