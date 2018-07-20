'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' TV Reboot in the Works From Joss Whedon

Exciting news – a Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV reboot is officially in development at 20th Century Fox Television!

Original series creator Joss Whedon is set to executive produce, with writer Monica Owusu-Breen on board to pen the script, Variety reports.

The new series will star a black actress in the title role, played in the original series by Sarah Michelle Gellar for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot reportedly does not yet have a script, director, lead actress, or network attached, though the cult favorite is expected to cause a bidding war.