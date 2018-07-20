Top Stories
Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' - Here's What Happened

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 7:47 pm

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' TV Reboot in the Works From Joss Whedon

Exciting news – a Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV reboot is officially in development at 20th Century Fox Television!

Original series creator Joss Whedon is set to executive produce, with writer Monica Owusu-Breen on board to pen the script, Variety reports.

The new series will star a black actress in the title role, played in the original series by Sarah Michelle Gellar for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot reportedly does not yet have a script, director, lead actress, or network attached, though the cult favorite is expected to cause a bidding war.

