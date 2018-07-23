Heidi Klum Has a Message for Mommy Shamers

Top Stories
Heidi Klum wears a loose-fitting blue dress while out and about in the Soho neighborhood on Friday (July 20) in New York City.

The 45-year-old model and America’s Got Talent judge recently opened up about what she would say in response to mommy shamers.

“People get upset, especially in Germany, if they see my daughters wearing high heels,” she told Elle. “Big deal!”

“If we go to a restaurant, they like to get dressed up. It’s fun for them. So what if they hobble on their little heels for 20 steps from the car to the restaurant? As long as they’re good kids and they get good grades, they can wear what they want to wear,” she added.
