Sam Heughan Tells Jimmy Kimmel He Lies To Get Acting Gigs

Sam Heughan made his debut appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (July 26) and dished about everything from his fans naming themselves the Heughligans to shooting his new movie The Spy Who Dumped Me in Budapest.

The 38-year-old Outlander star also talked doing different accents and lying to get acting gigs. “I generally tell them anything they want to hear,” Sam admitted. “As an actor, I’ll just lie. I’ll basically lie and just get myself into a lot of situations.”

“When I first came to L.A. I used to pretend I was American, but then they’d ask you where you’re from so like every spy, you try to stick to the closet truth as possible,” Sam continued. “I’d say I’m from Scotland but my dad is American or Canadian maybe, and then I have to develop this accent that is slightly Scottish, slightly Canadian.”

“I’ve said I can ride a horse, tight-rope, juggle, all of it,” Sam said – Watch the full interview below!



Sam Heughan on Fans, Lying for Gigs & New Movie