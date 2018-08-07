Steven Tyler & Daughter Liv Take a Trip to Disneyland Paris!

Liv Tyler gets a kiss on the cheek from her dad Steven Tyler while riding a carousel at Disneyland Paris on Saturday (August 4) in Paris, France.

Joining the father-daughter duo at the park were Steven‘s girlfriend Aimee Preston and Liv‘s fiance Dave Gardner and kids Sailor, 3, and Lula, 2.

Liv shared a picture on Instagram of the kids riding “It’s a Small World” for the first time!

Liv and Steven also checked out the Armageddon ride. She starred in the movie and his band Aerosmith provided the song “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” for the film.