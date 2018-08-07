Top Stories
Tue, 07 August 2018 at 7:26 pm

Steven Tyler & Daughter Liv Take a Trip to Disneyland Paris!

Steven Tyler & Daughter Liv Take a Trip to Disneyland Paris!

Liv Tyler gets a kiss on the cheek from her dad Steven Tyler while riding a carousel at Disneyland Paris on Saturday (August 4) in Paris, France.

Joining the father-daughter duo at the park were Steven‘s girlfriend Aimee Preston and Liv‘s fiance Dave Gardner and kids Sailor, 3, and Lula, 2.

Liv shared a picture on Instagram of the kids riding “It’s a Small World” for the first time!

Liv and Steven also checked out the Armageddon ride. She starred in the movie and his band Aerosmith provided the song “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” for the film.

liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 01
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 02
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 03
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 04
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 05
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 06
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 07
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 08
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 09
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 10
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 11
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 12
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 13
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 14
liv tyler steven tyler disneyland paris 15

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Liv Tyler, Steven Tyler

