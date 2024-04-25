Lucy Hale, Lana Condor & Lena Waithe Fete ETRO's Creative Director Marco De Vincenzo

Lucy Hale and Lana Condor sandwich in ETRO creative director Marco De Vincenzo during an intimate dinner held at Italian restaurant Il Segreto Ristorante on Wednesday (April 24) in Bel Air, Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Abigail Spencer, Lena Waithe, Patrick Stewart (with wife Sunny Ozell), Lana’s fiance Anthony De La Torre, and stylists Jason Bolden, Erin Walsh, Joseph Cassell, Jessica Paster, Monty Jackson and Jared Eng. Click through the gallery for all of the fun photos!

FYI: Lucy is wearing the ETRO black velvet drop shoulder mini dress with voluminous draping and white mini Vela bag. Lana is wearing the ETRO black long sleeve asymmetric shoulder midi dress embellished by beaded and embroidered leafy floral pattern paired with a pink mini Vela bag with thread work. Lena is wearing the ETRO orange silk bowling shirt with all over decorative geometric motif formed by micro studs paired with black tailored jacquard fabric trousers with floral patterns. Abigail is wearing an ETRO green plaid raw hem oversized vest with olive green lapel paired with a matching wrap skirt and a light brown mini Vela bag.