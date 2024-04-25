Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, & Paul Campbell's 'Three Wise Men and a Baby' Getting Sequel at Hallmark Channel!

Hallmark Channel fans are going to love this news: Three Wise Men and a Baby is getting a sequel with Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker returning to reprise their roles.

The 2022 film will be getting a sequel titled Three Wiser Men and a Boy. The film is currently in production and will air as part of the channel’s Countdown to Christmas event leading up to the holidays.

Here’s the synopsis for the upcoming film, per Variety: “In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidentally by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke’s (Walker) son Thomas’ (Miles Marthaller) school holiday musical steps down. Luke is desperate to make his son’s stage dreams come true, so he enlists the help of his brothers Taylor (Hynes) and Stephan (Campbell). Meanwhile, the trio navigates meeting their mom Barbara’s (Margaret Colin) new boyfriend and the brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship. In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget.”

If you don’t know, Paul, Andrew, and Tyler recently revealed when they might officially exit the Hallmark Channel after years of being fan favorite stars.

