Kim Kardashian Seemingly Calls Younes Bendjima a Liar After His Split from Kourtney

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 12:01 am

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Hit the Spa in WeHo

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Hit the Spa in WeHo

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson look refreshed as they head back to their ride after a session at the spa on Tuesday afternoon (August 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 25-year-old model/actress showed off her legs in a pair of short-shorts and a red and blue windbreaker while the 28-year-old former Pretty Little Liars star kept things cool in a black T-shirt and leggings for their outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Delevingne

Over the weekend, Ashley took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie after getting her makeup done!

💄

A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
