Sun, 12 August 2018 at 9:52 pm

Rachel Bloom & Nina Dobrev Smell Each Other's Elbows at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Rachel Bloom & Nina Dobrev Smell Each Other's Elbows at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Rachel Bloom and Nina Dobrev met their biggest fans – each other!

While presenting at the 2018 at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, the 31-year-old Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star hit the stage wearing a T-shirt of the 29-year-old actress’ Cosmo cover.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Bloom

While trying so hard not to freak out, Rachel asked to smell Nina‘s elbow and was also given a major surprise – Nina was wearing a T-shirt with Rachel‘s face on it and sniffed Rachel‘s elbow too!

The ladies hit the stage to present the awards for Choice Summer Movie Actor and Actress to Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
Photos: Getty
