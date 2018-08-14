The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 8:31 am

The 100‘s Marie Avgeropoulos was arrested last week on a felony domestic violence charge.

The 32-year-old actress allegedly had an altercation with her boyfriend in Los Angeles on August 5.

TMZ is reporting that Marie’s boyfriend called the police from inside a car and said his girlfriend had hit him. When the police arrived, the man had marks on his body and Marie was arrested.

Apparently, when the police arrived the boyfriend “begged cops not to take her away,” as he only called the police to diffuse the situation. He bailed her out and she was released on $50,000 bond.

